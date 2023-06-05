On Monday, Nick Fortes (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Hernandez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Carlos Hernandez

Carlos Hernandez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .241 with a double, three home runs and nine walks.

Fortes has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this season (21 of 36), with more than one hit six times (16.7%).

In 8.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this year (25.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .300 AVG .125 .323 OBP .205 .400 SLG .125 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 13/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 20 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings