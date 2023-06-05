Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Nick Fortes (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Hernandez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Royals Starter: Carlos Hernandez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .241 with a double, three home runs and nine walks.
- Fortes has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this season (21 of 36), with more than one hit six times (16.7%).
- In 8.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this year (25.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.300
|AVG
|.125
|.323
|OBP
|.205
|.400
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals will look to Hernandez (0-3) in his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed a third of an inning against the Colorado Rockies, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
