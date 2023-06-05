Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, June 5 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers playing at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0.

You can watch the Golden Knights attempt to take down the the Panthers on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 6/3/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 5-2 VEG 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA 1/12/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 4-2 VEG

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 21st in the league.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league action.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players