Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers playing at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, June 5 on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 1-0 edge in the series. The Panthers are underdogs (+120) against the Golden Knights (-140).

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Florida's games this season have had over 5.5 goals 71 of 99 times.

The Golden Knights have won 73.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (14-5).

The Panthers have secured an upset victory in 11, or 68.8%, of the 16 games they have played while the underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter, Vegas has put together an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of its games).

Florida has a record of 11-3 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+140) 3.5 (+100) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-143) Sam Bennett 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-139) 3.5 (+110)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 2-8-0 6.2 2.6 2

