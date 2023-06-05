Panthers vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 2
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 1-0 advantage in the series. The Panthers are underdogs (+115) against the Golden Knights (-135).
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-135)
|Panthers (+115)
|-
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won 17, or 54.8%, of the 31 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Florida has a record of 14-10 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Panthers.
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to hit the over.
- The Panthers have averaged a total of combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 6.9 goals, 2.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Panthers have the league's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.
- Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
