The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 1-0 advantage in the series. The Panthers are underdogs (+115) against the Golden Knights (-135).

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-135) Panthers (+115) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 17, or 54.8%, of the 31 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Florida has a record of 14-10 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 288 (6th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to hit the over.

The Panthers have averaged a total of combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 6.9 goals, 2.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Panthers have the league's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

