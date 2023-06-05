Matthew Tkachuk and Jack Eichel are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights play at T-Mobile Arena on Monday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

Tkachuk's 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games for Florida add up to 109 total points on the season.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 2 0 2 4 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 4 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 0 1 3

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a leading scorer for Florida with 78 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 55 assists in 68 games.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 3 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 1 2 3

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

Carter Verhaeghe has 73 points so far, including 42 goals and 31 assists.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes May. 20 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 1 2 6

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

One of Vegas' top contributing offensive players this season is Eichel, who has 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) and plays an average of 18:46 per game.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 2 2 2 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 27 0 1 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 1 1 7 at Stars May. 23 0 1 1 0

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Chandler Stephenson is another of Vegas' offensive options, contributing 65 points (16 goals, 49 assists) to the team.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 1 1 1 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 27 1 0 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 0 0 1 at Stars May. 23 0 0 0 0

