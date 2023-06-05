Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Game 2 on June 5, 2023
Matthew Tkachuk and Jack Eichel are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights play at T-Mobile Arena on Monday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
Tkachuk's 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games for Florida add up to 109 total points on the season.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a leading scorer for Florida with 78 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 55 assists in 68 games.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|1
|2
|3
Carter Verhaeghe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)
Carter Verhaeghe has 73 points so far, including 42 goals and 31 assists.
Verhaeghe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|1
|2
|6
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
One of Vegas' top contributing offensive players this season is Eichel, who has 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) and plays an average of 18:46 per game.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Stars
|May. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
Put your picks to the test and bet on Golden Knights vs. Panthers player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)
Chandler Stephenson is another of Vegas' offensive options, contributing 65 points (16 goals, 49 assists) to the team.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|May. 23
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.