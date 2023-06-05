Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Bennett intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Sam Bennett vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Bennett Season Stats Insights

In 63 games this season, Bennett has averaged 17:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Bennett has scored a goal in a game 14 times this season over 63 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Bennett has a point in 25 of 63 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Bennett has an assist in 16 of 63 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Bennett has an implied probability of 58.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Bennett having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Bennett Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 63 Games 5 40 Points 3 16 Goals 3 24 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.