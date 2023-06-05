Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Yuli Gurriel, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI last time out, take on Carlos Hernandez and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Athletics.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Royals Starter: Carlos Hernandez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .291 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
- In 68.4% of his 38 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (7.9%), homering in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 13 games this year (34.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 13 games this year (34.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.242
|AVG
|.265
|.265
|OBP
|.315
|.303
|SLG
|.469
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/0
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (80.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (35.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (50.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Royals are sending Hernandez (0-3) out for his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander threw a third of an inning against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
