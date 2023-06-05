The Miami Marlins and Yuli Gurriel, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI last time out, take on Carlos Hernandez and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Carlos Hernandez

Carlos Hernandez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .291 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

In 68.4% of his 38 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (7.9%), homering in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 13 games this year (34.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 13 games this year (34.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .242 AVG .265 .265 OBP .315 .303 SLG .469 2 XBH 4 0 HR 3 0 RBI 7 4/0 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 18 GP 20 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (50.0%)

