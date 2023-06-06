Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Royals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks while batting .300.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 57th in slugging.

De La Cruz has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this year (36 of 55), with more than one hit 16 times (29.1%).

He has homered in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.9% of his games this year, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 20 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .241 AVG .270 .241 OBP .329 .259 SLG .429 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 1 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 26 21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Royals Pitching Rankings