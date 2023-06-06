Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Royals.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks while batting .300.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 57th in slugging.
- De La Cruz has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this year (36 of 55), with more than one hit 16 times (29.1%).
- He has homered in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.9% of his games this year, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 20 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.241
|AVG
|.270
|.241
|OBP
|.329
|.259
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|9
|21/0
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|21 (72.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals are sending Greinke (1-5) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went five scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering two hits.
- The 39-year-old's 4.19 ERA ranks 47th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 27th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
