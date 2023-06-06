The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper and his .487 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has six doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while batting .236.

Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 65.9% of his games this season (27 of 41), with more than one hit seven times (17.1%).

He has gone deep in six games this season (14.6%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Cooper has had an RBI in 14 games this year (34.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (17.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 11 games this year (26.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .259 AVG .289 .273 OBP .349 .352 SLG .500 2 XBH 4 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 16/0 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 20 15 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (20.0%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings