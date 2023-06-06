Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper and his .487 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has six doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while batting .236.
- Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 65.9% of his games this season (27 of 41), with more than one hit seven times (17.1%).
- He has gone deep in six games this season (14.6%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Cooper has had an RBI in 14 games this year (34.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (17.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 11 games this year (26.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.259
|AVG
|.289
|.273
|OBP
|.349
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|16/0
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|15 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (20.0%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.19), 27th in WHIP (1.123), and 60th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers.
