Jean Segura -- batting .158 with three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .191 with three doubles, a triple and 14 walks.

Segura has picked up a hit in 24 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 51 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In seven games this year, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 13 games this year (25.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .200 AVG .172 .254 OBP .213 .218 SLG .207 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 0 11/4 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 22 16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.1%)

