Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jean Segura -- batting .158 with three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .191 with three doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
- Segura has picked up a hit in 24 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 51 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In seven games this year, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (25.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.172
|.254
|OBP
|.213
|.218
|SLG
|.207
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|11/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|16 (55.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (36.4%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (9.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.04 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Greinke (1-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty tossed five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 4.19 ERA ranks 47th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 27th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 60th.
