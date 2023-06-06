The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle is batting .232 with six doubles, two triples and seven walks.
  • This year, Wendle has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 25 games (52.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 25 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Wendle has driven in a run in four games this season (16.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six games this year (24.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
.000 AVG .167
.111 OBP .167
.000 SLG .417
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
2/1 K/BB 2/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 12
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Greinke (1-5) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.19), 27th in WHIP (1.123), and 60th in K/9 (6.8).
