Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .232 with six doubles, two triples and seven walks.
- This year, Wendle has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 25 games (52.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 25 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Wendle has driven in a run in four games this season (16.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six games this year (24.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.167
|.111
|OBP
|.167
|.000
|SLG
|.417
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals are sending Greinke (1-5) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.19), 27th in WHIP (1.123), and 60th in K/9 (6.8).
