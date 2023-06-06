The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .232 with six doubles, two triples and seven walks.

This year, Wendle has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 25 games (52.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 25 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Wendle has driven in a run in four games this season (16.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six games this year (24.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .167 .111 OBP .167 .000 SLG .417 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 2/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 12 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings