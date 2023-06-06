Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (batting .216 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, five walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (53) this season while batting .245 with 28 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- In 34 of 58 games this season (58.6%) Soler has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).
- In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (25.9%, and 7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 32.8% of his games this season, Soler has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 25 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.215
|.306
|OBP
|.311
|.567
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|21/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|18 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (57.1%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (28.6%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (57.1%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (32.1%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (39.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.04 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 39-year-old's 4.19 ERA ranks 47th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 27th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
