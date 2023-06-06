The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (batting .216 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, five walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (53) this season while batting .245 with 28 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

In 34 of 58 games this season (58.6%) Soler has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).

In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (25.9%, and 7% of his trips to the plate).

In 32.8% of his games this season, Soler has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 25 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .215 .306 OBP .311 .567 SLG .446 11 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 21/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 28 18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (57.1%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (28.6%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (57.1%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (32.1%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (39.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings