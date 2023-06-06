Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Luis Arraez -- hitting .526 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Royals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .450, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .495.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- Arraez has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Arraez has an RBI in 20 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 20 games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.393
|AVG
|.403
|.441
|OBP
|.471
|.426
|SLG
|.548
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|3/5
|K/BB
|6/8
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|25 (80.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (84.0%)
|14 (45.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (44.0%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|12 (38.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.04 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.19), 27th in WHIP (1.123), and 60th in K/9 (6.8).
