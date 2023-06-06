Luis Arraez -- hitting .526 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on June 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Royals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .450, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .495.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

Arraez has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has homered in just one game this season.

Arraez has an RBI in 20 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 20 games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .393 AVG .403 .441 OBP .471 .426 SLG .548 2 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 6 3/5 K/BB 6/8 1 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 25 25 (80.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (84.0%) 14 (45.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (44.0%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 12 (38.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings