Tuesday's contest features the Miami Marlins (33-28) and the Kansas City Royals (18-42) squaring off at LoanDepot park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (4-4) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-5) will take the ball for the Royals.

Marlins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins have a record of 4-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Marlins have won 15, or 62.5%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Miami has won six of its seven games when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 61.5% chance to win.

Miami ranks 25th in the majors with 242 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

