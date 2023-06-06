Marlins vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 6
Tuesday's contest features the Miami Marlins (33-28) and the Kansas City Royals (18-42) squaring off at LoanDepot park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 6.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (4-4) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-5) will take the ball for the Royals.
Marlins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Marlins vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Marlins have a record of 4-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Marlins have won 15, or 62.5%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Miami has won six of its seven games when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 61.5% chance to win.
- Miami ranks 25th in the majors with 242 total runs scored this season.
- The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 1
|Padres
|L 10-1
|Jesús Luzardo vs Joe Musgrove
|June 2
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Edward Cabrera vs Shintaro Fujinami
|June 3
|Athletics
|W 12-1
|Eury Pérez vs Luis Medina
|June 4
|Athletics
|W 7-5
|Sandy Alcantara vs Paul Blackburn
|June 5
|Royals
|W 9-6
|Braxton Garrett vs Carlos Hernandez
|June 6
|Royals
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Zack Greinke
|June 7
|Royals
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Jordan Lyles
|June 9
|@ White Sox
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Dylan Cease
|June 10
|@ White Sox
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Michael Kopech
|June 11
|@ White Sox
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Lucas Giolito
|June 12
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Logan Gilbert
