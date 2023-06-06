The Miami Marlins and Kansas City Royals will play on Tuesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Luis Arraez and Bobby Witt Jr. among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Marlins are listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+135). The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -160 +135 8 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins have won four of their last six games against the spread. Miami's past three contests have finished above the total, and the average total during that run was 7.7.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been favored on the moneyline 24 total times this season. They've gone 15-9 in those games.

Miami has gone 6-1 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (85.7% winning percentage).

The Marlins have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Miami has played in 60 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-28-4).

The Marlins have a 4-2-0 record ATS this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-13 14-15 15-15 17-13 24-19 8-9

