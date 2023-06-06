The Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB play with 57 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Miami is 17th in baseball, slugging .402.

The Marlins' .262 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Miami is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (242 total).

The Marlins rank 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Marlins strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 11 mark in baseball.

Miami's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.328).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Luzardo is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the year.

Luzardo is aiming for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/1/2023 Padres L 10-1 Home Jesús Luzardo Joe Musgrove 6/2/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Home Edward Cabrera Shintaro Fujinami 6/3/2023 Athletics W 12-1 Home Eury Pérez Luis Medina 6/4/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Sandy Alcantara Paul Blackburn 6/5/2023 Royals W 9-6 Home Braxton Garrett Carlos Hernandez 6/6/2023 Royals - Home Jesús Luzardo Zack Greinke 6/7/2023 Royals - Home Edward Cabrera Jordan Lyles 6/9/2023 White Sox - Away Eury Pérez Dylan Cease 6/10/2023 White Sox - Away Sandy Alcantara Michael Kopech 6/11/2023 White Sox - Away Braxton Garrett Lucas Giolito 6/12/2023 Mariners - Away Jesús Luzardo Logan Gilbert

