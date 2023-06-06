How to Watch the Marlins vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
The Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB play with 57 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Miami is 17th in baseball, slugging .402.
- The Marlins' .262 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
- Miami is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (242 total).
- The Marlins rank 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.
- The Marlins strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 11 mark in baseball.
- Miami's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Miami has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.328).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesus Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Luzardo is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the year.
- Luzardo is aiming for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/1/2023
|Padres
|L 10-1
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Joe Musgrove
|6/2/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Shintaro Fujinami
|6/3/2023
|Athletics
|W 12-1
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Luis Medina
|6/4/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-5
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Paul Blackburn
|6/5/2023
|Royals
|W 9-6
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Carlos Hernandez
|6/6/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Zack Greinke
|6/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Jordan Lyles
|6/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Dylan Cease
|6/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Michael Kopech
|6/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Lucas Giolito
|6/12/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Logan Gilbert
