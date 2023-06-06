On Tuesday, June 6 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (33-28) host the Kansas City Royals (18-42) at LoanDepot park. Jesus Luzardo will get the ball for the Marlins, while Zack Greinke will take the mound for the Royals.

The favored Marlins have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +135. The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (4-4, 4.05 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-5, 4.19 ERA)

Marlins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Marlins and Royals game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Marlins (-160) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $16.25 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jorge Soler hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 24 times and won 15, or 62.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Marlins have gone 6-1 (85.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins went 4-1 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (31.2%) in those games.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 6-23 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Marlins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+155) Jean Segura 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+225) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+190) Yuli Gurriel 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.