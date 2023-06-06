Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luis Arraez, Vinnie Pasquantino and others in the Miami Marlins-Kansas City Royals matchup at LoanDepot park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Royals Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Luzardo Stats

The Marlins' Jesus Luzardo (4-4) will make his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Luzardo has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 25-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.05), 50th in WHIP (1.350), and 10th in K/9 (10.5).

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Jun. 1 5.1 4 5 5 8 1 at Angels May. 26 5.0 7 1 1 7 1 at Giants May. 21 5.0 6 6 6 8 1 vs. Nationals May. 16 6.0 5 1 1 7 1 at Diamondbacks May. 9 6.0 7 1 1 5 2

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 83 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .399/.450/.495 so far this season.

Arraez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .579 with four doubles, a walk and nine RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 5 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 5-for-5 1 0 5 8 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has put up 53 hits with 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.

He has a slash line of .245/.326/.532 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics Jun. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Padres May. 31 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has recorded 56 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He has a slash line of .255/.335/.450 so far this season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Cardinals May. 29 3-for-5 0 0 2 4

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI (57 total hits). He has stolen 19 bases.

He has a .233/.267/.420 slash line on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1

