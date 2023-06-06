Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Royals on June 6, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luis Arraez, Vinnie Pasquantino and others in the Miami Marlins-Kansas City Royals matchup at LoanDepot park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Jesús Luzardo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Luzardo Stats
- The Marlins' Jesus Luzardo (4-4) will make his 13th start of the season.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Luzardo has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 25-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.05), 50th in WHIP (1.350), and 10th in K/9 (10.5).
Luzardo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 1
|5.1
|4
|5
|5
|8
|1
|at Angels
|May. 26
|5.0
|7
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Giants
|May. 21
|5.0
|6
|6
|6
|8
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 16
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 9
|6.0
|7
|1
|1
|5
|2
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 83 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .399/.450/.495 so far this season.
- Arraez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .579 with four doubles, a walk and nine RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 3
|5-for-5
|1
|0
|5
|8
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 1
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has put up 53 hits with 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.
- He has a slash line of .245/.326/.532 so far this year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 4
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 3
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Padres
|May. 31
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has recorded 56 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.
- He has a slash line of .255/.335/.450 so far this season.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Cardinals
|May. 29
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|4
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI (57 total hits). He has stolen 19 bases.
- He has a .233/.267/.420 slash line on the season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jun. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
