The Miami Marlins (33-28) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Kansas City Royals (18-42) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (4-4) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-5) will take the ball for the Royals.

Marlins vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (4-4, 4.05 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-5, 4.19 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

The Marlins' Luzardo (4-4) will make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 4.05 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .270.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Luzardo has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.19 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed five scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering two hits.

The 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.19, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.

Greinke enters the game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Greinke will try to go five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

The 39-year-old's 4.19 ERA ranks 47th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 27th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.

