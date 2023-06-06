Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Nick Fortes (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs and nine walks.
- Fortes has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 37 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.9% of them.
- Looking at the 37 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (8.1%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 10 games this season (27.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 of 37 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.300
|AVG
|.125
|.323
|OBP
|.205
|.400
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|12 (70.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.19), 27th in WHIP (1.123), and 60th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers.
