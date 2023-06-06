On Tuesday, Nick Fortes (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs and nine walks.

Fortes has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 37 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.9% of them.

Looking at the 37 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (8.1%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Fortes has driven in a run in 10 games this season (27.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 of 37 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .300 AVG .125 .323 OBP .205 .400 SLG .125 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 13/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 20 12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings