On Tuesday, Yuli Gurriel (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .283 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 26 of 39 games this season (66.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (28.2%).

He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 13 games this season.

He has scored in 14 of 39 games (35.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .242 AVG .265 .265 OBP .315 .303 SLG .469 2 XBH 4 0 HR 3 0 RBI 7 4/0 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 20 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings