Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Yuli Gurriel (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .283 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 26 of 39 games this season (66.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (28.2%).
- He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 13 games this season.
- He has scored in 14 of 39 games (35.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.242
|AVG
|.265
|.265
|OBP
|.315
|.303
|SLG
|.469
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/0
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (80.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (35.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (50.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went five scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering two hits.
- The 39-year-old's 4.19 ERA ranks 47th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 27th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.