Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz, who went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI last time in action, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk) against the Royals.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks while hitting .300.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 37 of 56 games this year (66.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (28.6%).
- In 14.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has had an RBI in 18 games this year (32.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year (20 of 56), with two or more runs six times (10.7%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.241
|AVG
|.270
|.241
|OBP
|.329
|.259
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|9
|21/0
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|22 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|11 (36.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|11 (36.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles (0-9) takes the mound for the Royals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.75 ERA ranks 67th, 1.305 WHIP ranks 45th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
