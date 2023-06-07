The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz, who went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI last time in action, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk) against the Royals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks while hitting .300.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 37 of 56 games this year (66.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (28.6%).

In 14.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has had an RBI in 18 games this year (32.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year (20 of 56), with two or more runs six times (10.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .241 AVG .270 .241 OBP .329 .259 SLG .429 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 1 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 26 22 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 11 (36.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 11 (36.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Royals Pitching Rankings