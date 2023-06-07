Duncan Robinson and the rest of the Miami Heat face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 111-108 win versus the Nuggets, Robinson totaled 10 points.

Let's look at Robinson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.4 9.9 Rebounds -- 1.6 1.1 Assists -- 1.1 2 PRA -- 9.1 13 PR -- 8 11 3PM 1.5 1.5 2



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Duncan Robinson has made 2.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 2.7% of his team's total makes.

Robinson is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Robinson's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the Nuggets have conceded 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.

The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 17 10 0 1 2 0 0 6/1/2023 21 3 1 1 1 0 0 12/30/2022 19 9 0 1 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.