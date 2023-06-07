Garrett Cooper -- with an on-base percentage of .184 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 7 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .230 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.

Cooper has had a hit in 27 of 42 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits seven times (16.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper has driven in a run in 14 games this season (33.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 11 games this year (26.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .259 AVG .289 .273 OBP .349 .352 SLG .500 2 XBH 4 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 16/0 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 20 15 (68.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (20.0%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

