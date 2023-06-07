Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Garrett Cooper -- with an on-base percentage of .184 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 7 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .230 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.
- Cooper has had a hit in 27 of 42 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits seven times (16.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Cooper has driven in a run in 14 games this season (33.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 11 games this year (26.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.259
|AVG
|.289
|.273
|OBP
|.349
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|16/0
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|15 (68.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (20.0%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.00).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season. He is 0-9 with a 6.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.75), 45th in WHIP (1.305), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.