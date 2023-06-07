Wednesday, Garrett Hampson and the Miami Marlins take on the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Lyles, with the first pitch at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 3 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-0.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

LoanDepot park

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is batting .239 with nine doubles, a home run and eight walks.

In 56.1% of his games this year (23 of 41), Hampson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (7.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in one of 41 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Hampson has driven in a run in seven games this year (17.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 games this year (26.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .308 AVG .235 .379 OBP .235 .577 SLG .324 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 8/2 K/BB 9/0 1 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 22 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

