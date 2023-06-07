Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wednesday, Garrett Hampson and the Miami Marlins take on the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Lyles, with the first pitch at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 3 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-0.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is batting .239 with nine doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- In 56.1% of his games this year (23 of 41), Hampson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (7.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in one of 41 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Hampson has driven in a run in seven games this year (17.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (26.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.308
|AVG
|.235
|.379
|OBP
|.235
|.577
|SLG
|.324
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|8/2
|K/BB
|9/0
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|22
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.5%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (22.7%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season. He is 0-9 with a 6.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.75), 45th in WHIP (1.305), and 55th in K/9 (7.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.