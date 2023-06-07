The Denver Nuggets are 3-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Nuggets 111

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3)

Heat (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 3-point favorite or more 52.7% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 3 or more (43.8%).

Miami and its opponents have eclipsed the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .333 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). However defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.5% of Miami's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.

