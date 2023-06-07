Heat vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 3
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 3-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 112 - Nuggets 111
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Over (214.5)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 3-point favorite or more 52.7% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 3 or more (43.8%).
- Miami and its opponents have eclipsed the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .333 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (8-16).
Heat Performance Insights
- Offensively Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). However defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).
- With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.5% of Miami's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.
