The Denver Nuggets will play the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have given up to their opponents.

Miami is 20-7 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score more points per game at home (111.4) than away (107.5), but also give up more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).

The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).

