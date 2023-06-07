How to Watch the Heat vs. Nuggets: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Finals Game 3
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets will play the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have given up to their opponents.
- Miami is 20-7 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat score more points per game at home (111.4) than away (107.5), but also give up more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).
- Miami allows 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 away.
- The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Questionable
|Foot
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
