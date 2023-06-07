The injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38) ahead of their NBA Finals game 3 against the Denver Nuggets (53-29) currently features three players. The playoff matchup tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, June 7 from FTX Arena.

The teams meet again after the Heat beat the Nuggets 111-108 on Sunday. Gabe Vincent led the way with a team-high 23 points in the win for the Heat, while Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the loss for the Nuggets.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Questionable Foot 6.5 4.3 0.7 Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray: Questionable (Illness)

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.

While the Heat are averaging 109.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, producing 106.4 points per contest.

Miami makes 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 12 (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.1.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in league), and give up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3 214.5

