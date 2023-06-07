Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - NBA Finals Game 3
When the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Miami Heat (44-38) play at FTX Arena on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, Nikola Jokic and Bam Adebayo will be two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Jokic, Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat's Last Game
The Nuggets were defeated by the Heat on Sunday, 111-108. Jokic scored 41 in a losing effort, while Gabe Vincent led the winning squad with 23 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Gabe Vincent
|23
|0
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Bam Adebayo
|21
|9
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Jimmy Butler
|21
|4
|9
|0
|0
|2
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo paces the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and puts up 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Jimmy Butler is averaging a team-high 5.3 assists per contest. And he is contributing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the field.
- Max Strus gives the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Caleb Martin gives the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Kyle Lowry is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|23.1
|7.2
|6.3
|1.9
|0.4
|1.1
|Bam Adebayo
|17.4
|9.5
|4.1
|0.8
|0.7
|0
|Caleb Martin
|14.9
|5.9
|1.4
|0.9
|0.6
|2.5
|Gabe Vincent
|14.4
|1.8
|2.6
|0.7
|0.4
|2.6
|Kyle Lowry
|7.8
|3.7
|4.4
|1.1
|0.4
|1.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.