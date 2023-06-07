When the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Miami Heat (44-38) play at FTX Arena on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, Nikola Jokic and Bam Adebayo will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7

Wednesday, June 7 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

The Nuggets were defeated by the Heat on Sunday, 111-108. Jokic scored 41 in a losing effort, while Gabe Vincent led the winning squad with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Gabe Vincent 23 0 3 2 0 4 Bam Adebayo 21 9 4 0 2 0 Jimmy Butler 21 4 9 0 0 2

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo paces the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and puts up 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler is averaging a team-high 5.3 assists per contest. And he is contributing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the field.

Max Strus gives the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin gives the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 23.1 7.2 6.3 1.9 0.4 1.1 Bam Adebayo 17.4 9.5 4.1 0.8 0.7 0 Caleb Martin 14.9 5.9 1.4 0.9 0.6 2.5 Gabe Vincent 14.4 1.8 2.6 0.7 0.4 2.6 Kyle Lowry 7.8 3.7 4.4 1.1 0.4 1.3

