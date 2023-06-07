Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jacob Stallings (.294 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .161 with five doubles and eight walks.
- Stallings has picked up a hit in 13 games this season (43.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a home run in his 30 games this season.
- In six games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in seven of 30 games so far this season.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|.161
|AVG
|.042
|.235
|OBP
|.115
|.226
|SLG
|.083
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|13/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season. He is 0-9 with a 6.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.75 ERA ranks 67th, 1.305 WHIP ranks 45th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
