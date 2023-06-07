On Wednesday, Jacob Stallings (.294 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .161 with five doubles and eight walks.

Stallings has picked up a hit in 13 games this season (43.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a home run in his 30 games this season.

In six games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in seven of 30 games so far this season.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 .161 AVG .042 .235 OBP .115 .226 SLG .083 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 13/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 12 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

