Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Jean Segura -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on June 7 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has three doubles, a triple and 15 walks while hitting .193.
- Segura has gotten a hit in 25 of 52 games this year (48.1%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (19.2%).
- He has not homered in his 52 games this year.
- Segura has driven in a run in seven games this year (13.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 14 of 52 games so far this year.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.172
|.254
|OBP
|.213
|.218
|SLG
|.207
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|11/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|22
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (36.4%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (9.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.00).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season. He is 0-9 with a 6.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.75), 45th in WHIP (1.305), and 55th in K/9 (7.2).
