Jean Segura will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on June 7 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has three doubles, a triple and 15 walks while hitting .193.

Segura has gotten a hit in 25 of 52 games this year (48.1%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (19.2%).

He has not homered in his 52 games this year.

Segura has driven in a run in seven games this year (13.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in 14 of 52 games so far this year.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .200 AVG .172 .254 OBP .213 .218 SLG .207 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 0 11/4 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 22 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.1%)

