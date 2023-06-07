The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler included, take on the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Butler tallied 21 points and nine assists in his last game, which ended in a 111-108 win versus the Nuggets.

Below we will look at Butler's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 22.9 23.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 7.2 Assists 6.5 5.3 6.3 PRA 39.5 34.1 36.6 PR 32.5 28.8 30.3 3PM 1.5 0.6 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Jimmy Butler's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.9 per contest.

He's knocked down 0.6 threes per game, or 3.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Butler's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

The Nuggets give up 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

Conceding 25.7 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Nuggets concede 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 40 21 4 9 2 0 0 6/1/2023 38 13 7 7 1 1 1 2/13/2023 32 24 10 9 1 0 1 12/30/2022 38 17 6 8 0 0 4

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Butler or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.