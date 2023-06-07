Joey Wendle and his .484 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (163 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Lyles on June 7 at 6:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .247 with six doubles, two triples and seven walks.

Wendle is batting .471 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Wendle has gotten a hit in 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%), with multiple hits on three occasions (11.5%).

He has not hit a home run in his 26 games this season.

Wendle has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven games this year (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .167 .111 OBP .167 .000 SLG .417 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 2/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 12 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

