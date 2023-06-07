Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Joey Wendle and his .484 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (163 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Lyles on June 7 at 6:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .247 with six doubles, two triples and seven walks.
- Wendle is batting .471 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Wendle has gotten a hit in 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%), with multiple hits on three occasions (11.5%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 26 games this season.
- Wendle has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven games this year (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.167
|.111
|OBP
|.167
|.000
|SLG
|.417
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season. He is 0-9 with a 6.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.75), 45th in WHIP (1.305), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among pitchers who qualify.
