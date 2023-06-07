After going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI in his most recent game, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 6:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .272 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • Berti has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • In 50 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
  • In 18.0% of his games this season, Berti has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in 18 of 50 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 18
.264 AVG .267
.298 OBP .333
.302 SLG .417
2 XBH 5
0 HR 2
4 RBI 4
9/3 K/BB 14/6
2 SB 4
Home Away
23 GP 27
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season. He is 0-9 with a 6.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.75), 45th in WHIP (1.305), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among pitchers who qualify.
