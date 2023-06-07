Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI in his most recent game, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 6:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) against the Royals.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .272 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Berti has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In 50 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 18.0% of his games this season, Berti has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 18 of 50 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.264
|AVG
|.267
|.298
|OBP
|.333
|.302
|SLG
|.417
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|14/6
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (70.4%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season. He is 0-9 with a 6.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.75), 45th in WHIP (1.305), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among pitchers who qualify.
