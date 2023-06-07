After going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI in his most recent game, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 6:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .272 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.

Berti has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In 50 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

In 18.0% of his games this season, Berti has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 18 of 50 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .264 AVG .267 .298 OBP .333 .302 SLG .417 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 4 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 14/6 2 SB 4 Home Away 23 GP 27 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings