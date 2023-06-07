Jorge Soler -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 7 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (53) this season while batting .242 with 28 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Soler has gotten a hit in 34 of 59 games this season (57.6%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.0%).

In 25.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.2% of his games this season, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (42.4%), including seven multi-run games (11.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .215 .306 OBP .311 .567 SLG .446 11 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 21/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 28 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (57.1%) 5 (16.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (28.6%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (57.1%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (32.1%) 8 (25.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (39.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings