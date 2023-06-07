Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Jorge Soler -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 7 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (53) this season while batting .242 with 28 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Soler has gotten a hit in 34 of 59 games this season (57.6%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.0%).
- In 25.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.2% of his games this season, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (42.4%), including seven multi-run games (11.9%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.215
|.306
|OBP
|.311
|.567
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|21/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|18 (58.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (57.1%)
|5 (16.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (28.6%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (57.1%)
|6 (19.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (32.1%)
|8 (25.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (39.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.00).
- The Royals rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals will send Lyles (0-9) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 0-9 with a 6.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.75), 45th in WHIP (1.305), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
