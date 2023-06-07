Luis Arraez and his .558 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (107 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Lyles on June 7 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .451, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .495.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Arraez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .571.

Arraez has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 57 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Arraez has an RBI in 21 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (36.8%), including three games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .393 AVG .403 .441 OBP .471 .426 SLG .548 2 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 6 3/5 K/BB 6/8 1 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 25 26 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (84.0%) 15 (46.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (44.0%) 10 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings