Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Luis Arraez and his .558 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (107 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Lyles on June 7 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .451, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .495.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Arraez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .571.
- Arraez has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 57 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Arraez has an RBI in 21 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (36.8%), including three games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.393
|AVG
|.403
|.441
|OBP
|.471
|.426
|SLG
|.548
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|3/5
|K/BB
|6/8
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|26 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (84.0%)
|15 (46.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (44.0%)
|10 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|13 (40.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season. He is 0-9 with a 6.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.75 ERA ranks 67th, 1.305 WHIP ranks 45th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
