Marlins vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 7
Wednesday's game between the Miami Marlins (34-28) and the Kansas City Royals (18-43) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Marlins securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on June 7.
The Marlins will give the nod to Edward Cabrera (4-4, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (0-9, 6.75 ERA).
Marlins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Marlins 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Marlins are 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Marlins have won 16, or 64%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Miami has a record of 3-1 when favored by -185 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami has scored 248 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 2
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Edward Cabrera vs Shintaro Fujinami
|June 3
|Athletics
|W 12-1
|Eury Pérez vs Luis Medina
|June 4
|Athletics
|W 7-5
|Sandy Alcantara vs Paul Blackburn
|June 5
|Royals
|W 9-6
|Braxton Garrett vs Carlos Hernandez
|June 6
|Royals
|W 6-1
|Jesús Luzardo vs Zack Greinke
|June 7
|Royals
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Jordan Lyles
|June 9
|@ White Sox
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Dylan Cease
|June 10
|@ White Sox
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Michael Kopech
|June 11
|@ White Sox
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Lucas Giolito
|June 12
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Logan Gilbert
|June 13
|@ Mariners
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs TBA
