Wednesday's game between the Miami Marlins (34-28) and the Kansas City Royals (18-43) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Marlins securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on June 7.

The Marlins will give the nod to Edward Cabrera (4-4, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (0-9, 6.75 ERA).

Marlins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Marlins are 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Marlins have won 16, or 64%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

Miami has a record of 3-1 when favored by -185 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored 248 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Marlins have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule