Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Marlins (-175). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -175 +145 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 5-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Over their last 10 games, the Marlins are 3-2-0 against the spread.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 64% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (16-9).

Miami has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The Marlins have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Miami has played in 61 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-29-4).

The Marlins are 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-13 14-15 15-15 18-13 25-19 8-9

