Jordan Lyles gets the nod on the mound for the Kansas City Royals aiming to shut down Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 6:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park



Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 24th in MLB action with 58 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Miami is 17th in MLB, slugging .401.

The Marlins have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.261).

Miami ranks 24th in runs scored with 248 (four per game).

The Marlins are 15th in MLB with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Marlins' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.

Miami has the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).

The Marlins have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.315).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Edward Cabrera (4-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season.

His last time out was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Cabrera heads into this outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Cabrera will look to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Home Edward Cabrera Shintaro Fujinami 6/3/2023 Athletics W 12-1 Home Eury Pérez Luis Medina 6/4/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Sandy Alcantara Paul Blackburn 6/5/2023 Royals W 9-6 Home Braxton Garrett Carlos Hernandez 6/6/2023 Royals W 6-1 Home Jesús Luzardo Zack Greinke 6/7/2023 Royals - Home Edward Cabrera Jordan Lyles 6/9/2023 White Sox - Away Eury Pérez Dylan Cease 6/10/2023 White Sox - Away Sandy Alcantara Michael Kopech 6/11/2023 White Sox - Away Braxton Garrett Lucas Giolito 6/12/2023 Mariners - Away Jesús Luzardo Logan Gilbert 6/13/2023 Mariners - Away Edward Cabrera -

