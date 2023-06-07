The Miami Marlins (34-28) will look to Luis Arraez when they host Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (18-43) at LoanDepot park on Wednesday, June 7. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +155. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in this contest.

Marlins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera - MIA (4-4, 4.50 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-9, 6.75 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Marlins versus Royals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Marlins (-185) in this matchup, means that you think the Marlins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.41 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jorge Soler get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 16, or 64%, of those games.

The Marlins have gone 3-1 (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Miami has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins went 5-1 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (30.6%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win four times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-3.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Jean Segura 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+220) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+190) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 4th

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.