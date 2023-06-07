Bookmakers have listed player props for Luis Arraez, Vinnie Pasquantino and others when the Miami Marlins host the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Royals Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Edward Cabrera Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Cabrera Stats

Edward Cabrera (4-4) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 13th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Cabrera has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Cabrera Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Jun. 2 6.0 4 0 0 10 1 at Angels May. 27 5.2 4 3 3 5 4 at Rockies May. 22 6.0 5 3 3 6 1 vs. Nationals May. 17 5.0 5 2 2 6 0 at Diamondbacks May. 10 3.1 2 4 4 5 4

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 30 RBI (85 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .401/.451/.495 so far this year.

Arraez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .571 with four doubles, a walk and nine RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 5 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 5-for-5 1 0 5 8 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 53 hits with 11 doubles, 17 home runs, 24 walks and 36 RBI.

He's slashed .242/.325/.525 so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 56 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs, 25 walks and 26 RBI.

He's slashing .250/.329/.442 on the year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI (59 total hits). He's also swiped 19 bases.

He's slashing .237/.271/.422 on the season.

Witt Jr. brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with .

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

