Marlins vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 7
The Miami Marlins (34-28) will aim to keep a five-game win streak alive when they host the Kansas City Royals (18-43) at 6:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (4-4) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-9) will get the nod for the Royals.
Marlins vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Probable Pitchers: Cabrera - MIA (4-4, 4.50 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-9, 6.75 ERA)
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera
- The Marlins' Cabrera (4-4) will make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 4.50, a 2.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.431.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 12 starts this season.
- Cabrera will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season. He is 0-9 with a 6.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 6.75 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
- Lyles has one quality start under his belt this season.
- Lyles is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per start.
- The 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.75), 45th in WHIP (1.305), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
