The Miami Marlins (34-28) will aim to keep a five-game win streak alive when they host the Kansas City Royals (18-43) at 6:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (4-4) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-9) will get the nod for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cabrera - MIA (4-4, 4.50 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-9, 6.75 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

The Marlins' Cabrera (4-4) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing four hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 4.50, a 2.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.431.

He has earned a quality start three times in 12 starts this season.

Cabrera will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season. He is 0-9 with a 6.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

The 32-year-old has put up a 6.75 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.

Lyles has one quality start under his belt this season.

Lyles is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per start.

The 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.75), 45th in WHIP (1.305), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.