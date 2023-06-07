Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yuli Gurriel -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 7 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .283 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 26 of 39 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (28.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 39), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 13 games this season.
- In 14 games this year (35.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.242
|AVG
|.265
|.265
|OBP
|.315
|.303
|SLG
|.469
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/0
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (80.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (35.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (50.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.00).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles (0-9) takes the mound for the Royals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.75), 45th in WHIP (1.305), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
