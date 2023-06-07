Yuli Gurriel -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 7 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .283 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 26 of 39 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (28.2%).

He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 39), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 13 games this season.

In 14 games this year (35.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .242 AVG .265 .265 OBP .315 .303 SLG .469 2 XBH 4 0 HR 3 0 RBI 7 4/0 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 20 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings