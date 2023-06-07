Yuli Gurriel -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 7 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .283 with six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Gurriel has gotten a hit in 26 of 39 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (28.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 39), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gurriel has had an RBI in 13 games this season.
  • In 14 games this year (35.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.242 AVG .265
.265 OBP .315
.303 SLG .469
2 XBH 4
0 HR 3
0 RBI 7
4/0 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
19 GP 20
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.00).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lyles (0-9) takes the mound for the Royals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.75), 45th in WHIP (1.305), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
