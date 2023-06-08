Aaron Ekblad and the Florida Panthers play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Ekblad's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

Ekblad's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:23 per game on the ice, is -14.

In 12 of 71 games this season Ekblad has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Ekblad has a point in 28 games this season (out of 71), including multiple points eight times.

Ekblad has an assist in 19 of 71 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Ekblad's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Ekblad has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 71 Games 6 38 Points 4 14 Goals 0 24 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.