Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be on the ice Thursday when his Florida Panthers play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center. Prop bets for Barkov are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 68 games this season, Barkov has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 21:13 on the ice per game.

Barkov has a goal in 19 games this year out of 68 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Barkov has a point in 47 games this season (out of 68), including multiple points 22 times.

Barkov has an assist in 38 of 68 games played this season, including multiple assists 16 times.

Barkov's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

Barkov has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barkov Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 68 Games 6 78 Points 5 23 Goals 2 55 Assists 3

