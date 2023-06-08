Anthony Duclair will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Prop bets for Duclair are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Anthony Duclair vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Duclair Season Stats Insights

Duclair's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:51 per game on the ice, is +4.

In two of 20 games this year, Duclair has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In seven of 20 games this year, Duclair has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Duclair has an assist in five of 20 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Duclair has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Duclair has an implied probability of 31.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Duclair Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 5 9 Points 4 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

