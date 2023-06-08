Anton Lundell Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Final Game 3
Anton Lundell will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Thursday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Lundell's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Anton Lundell vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info
|How to Watch Panthers vs Golden Knights
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Player Props
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
Lundell Season Stats Insights
- In 73 games this season, Lundell has averaged 16:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.
- Lundell has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Lundell has a point in 26 games this season (out of 73), including multiple points five times.
- Lundell has an assist in 18 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- Lundell's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Lundell going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Lundell Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|73
|Games
|6
|33
|Points
|3
|12
|Goals
|1
|21
|Assists
|2
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.