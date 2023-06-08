Anton Lundell will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Thursday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Lundell's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Anton Lundell vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Lundell Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Lundell has averaged 16:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Lundell has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.

Lundell has a point in 26 games this season (out of 73), including multiple points five times.

Lundell has an assist in 18 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Lundell's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Lundell going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.

Lundell Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 6 33 Points 3 12 Goals 1 21 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.