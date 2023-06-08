Brandon Montour will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 8, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Montour's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Brandon Montour vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Montour Season Stats Insights

Montour's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:07 per game on the ice, is +9.

Montour has a goal in 16 games this season through 80 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Montour has a point in 51 games this year (out of 80), including multiple points 15 times.

Montour has an assist in 42 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists on 11 occasions.

Montour's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

Montour has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Montour Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 80 Games 6 73 Points 0 16 Goals 0 57 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.