Carter Verhaeghe Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Final Game 3
Carter Verhaeghe will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Looking to bet on Verhaeghe's props? Here is some information to help you.
Carter Verhaeghe vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info
|How to Watch Panthers vs Golden Knights
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Player Props
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights
- Verhaeghe has averaged 17:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).
- Verhaeghe has a goal in 30 games this season out of 81 games played, including multiple goals 10 times.
- Verhaeghe has a point in 47 games this year (out of 81), including multiple points 21 times.
- Verhaeghe has an assist in 28 of 81 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- Verhaeghe's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.5% that he goes over.
- There is a 39.2% chance of Verhaeghe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|81
|Games
|6
|73
|Points
|1
|42
|Goals
|1
|31
|Assists
|0
