Carter Verhaeghe will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Looking to bet on Verhaeghe's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe has averaged 17:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

Verhaeghe has a goal in 30 games this season out of 81 games played, including multiple goals 10 times.

Verhaeghe has a point in 47 games this year (out of 81), including multiple points 21 times.

Verhaeghe has an assist in 28 of 81 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Verhaeghe's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.5% that he goes over.

There is a 39.2% chance of Verhaeghe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 81 Games 6 73 Points 1 42 Goals 1 31 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.