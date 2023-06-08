Gustav Forsling will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Looking to bet on Forsling's props? Here is some information to help you.

Gustav Forsling vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Forsling Season Stats Insights

Forsling has averaged 23:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +18).

In 12 of 82 games this season, Forsling has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Forsling has a point in 35 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points six times.

Forsling has an assist in 25 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Forsling goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Forsling has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Forsling Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 6 41 Points 0 13 Goals 0 28 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.